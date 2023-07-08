Five comedies to watch on Netflix if you like The Out-Laws with Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan joined forces with four major actors of the genre to make Netflix‘s new comedy, The Out-Laws. With only two days of release, the film is already one of the most watched on the platform.

The 70-year-old star starred in the film with Nina Dobrev, Ellen Barkin and Adam DeVine. While Poorna Jagannathan, Lauren Lapkus, Michael Rooker, Richard Kind and Julie Hagerty were present in supporting roles.

The story follows a bank manager who is about to marry the love of his life, when his bank is raided by the infamous Ghost Bandits during the week of his wedding and he believes his future in-laws.

Top 5 Netflix comedies in The Out-Laws style

Murder Mystery (2019)

Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Luke Evans, Terence Stamp, Gemma Arterton, David Walliams and Dany Boon.

Plot: On a long-awaited trip to Europe, a New York City cop and his hairdresser wife scramble to solve a baffling murder aboard a billionaire’s yacht.

Red Notice (2021)

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Ritu Arya, Chris Diamantopoulos, Anthony Belevtsov and Daniel Bernhardt

Plot: An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler and two rival criminals, there’s no telling what will happen.

Game Over, Man! (2018)

Cast: Adam Devine, Anders Holm, Blake Anderson, Chloe Bridges, Aya Cash, Andrew Bachelor, Daniel Stern, Neal McDonough, Sam Richardson and more.

Plot: Three friends are on the verge of getting their video game financed when their benefactor is taken hostage by terrorists.

The Do-Over (2016)

Cast: Adam Sandler, David Spade, Paula Patton, Kathryn Hahn, Nick Swardson, Matt Walsh, Renée Taylor, Sean Astin, Luis Guzmán, Jackie Sandler and more.

Plot: The life of a bank manager is turned upside down when a friend from his past manipulates him into faking his own death and taking off on an adventure.

Coffee & Kareem (2020)

Cast: Ed Helms, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, Taraji P. Henson, Betty Gilpin, RonReaco Lee, Andrew Bachelor and David Alan Grier.

Plot: A Detroit cop reluctantly teams with his girlfriend’s 11-year-old son to clear his name and take down the city’s most ruthless criminal.