Five comedy movies you can watch on Netflix right now

Netflix offers several genres in its catalog, including action thrillers, mysteries, documentaries and more. However, one genre that is always a good option is comedy, especially when one needs laughs.

There are many comedy movies on the platform, and there are several to come. For example, The out-laws, starring Nina Dobrev and Adam DeVine, is one of the most anticipated releases of the month of July.

However, while you wait for July 7th, here we recommend five comedy movies that are available on Netflix. Some of them have recently returned to the platform, and others are originals. So, check out the list!

Five movies to watch on Netflix (July 2023)

Bridesmaids

Determined to outdo an overbearing bridesmaid, an inept but well-meaning maid of honor nearly ruins her best friend’s wedding in this edgy comedy. It stars Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Rebel Wilson and more.

Liar Liar

One of Jim Carrey’s classics. After his son makes a birthday wish that magically comes true, an unscrupulous lawyer finds himself incapable of telling a lie for 24 hours. It also stars: Jennifer Tyle, Justin Cooper and Krista Allen.

The Sweetest Thing

After meeting her potential soul mate, a commitment-averse young woman hits the road with her best friend on a wild, raunchy misadventure to find him. It stars Cameron Diaz, Christine Applegate, Selma Blair and Thomas Jane.

Me Time

With his family away, a stay-at-home dad enjoys his first me-time in years by reconnecting with an old friend for a wild weekend that may upend his life. It stars Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg star with Regina Hall, Luis Gerardo Méndez and Jimmy O. Yang.

The Package

When four teenage friends go on a camping trip during spring break, an unfortunate accident sets off a race against time to save one’s most prized possession. The film stars Daniel Doheny, Sadie Calvano, Geraldine Viswanathan, Luke Spencer Roberts, and Eduardo Franco.