Five documentaries to watch on Netflix if you enjoy 'Unknown: The Lost Pyramid'

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid is the new documentary-style film that has captivated Netflix users. Two days after its major debut in the catalog, it has become the most watched title on the platform worldwide.

The story follows the two Egyptian archaeologists who dig into history and uncover tombs and artifacts over 4,000 years old as they search for a buried pyramid.

The film was directed by Max Salomon, while the famous Egyptologists Zahi Hawass and Mostafa Waziri were the protagonists and in charge of narrating the historical events that take place in the plot.

Top 5 Unknown:The Lost Pyramid-style documentaries on Netflix

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 (2022)

Inspired by New York City streetball, influential brand AND1 turned local legends on the court into international icons. So why did it come to an end?

The Social Dilemma (2020)

This documentary-drama hybrid explores the dangerous human impact of social networking, with tech experts sounding the alarm on their own creations.

Girl in the Picture (2022)

A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity, and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all.

WWII in Color: Road to Victory (2021)

Gripping historical footage and expert commentary give detailed insights into the leading figures and decisive turning points of World War II.

Meltdown: Three Mile Island (2022)

Insiders recount the events, controversies and lingering effects of the accident at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania.