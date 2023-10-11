Soccer is the most popular sport in the world, yet strangely enough there has never been a universal blockbuster movie about the sport. Unlike Michael Jordan’s Space Jam, or the MLB classic Major League, soccer has had a lot of local or niche films but never really 1 major movie.



There have been big time flops though, United Passions, which was funded by FIFA and tried to present Sepp Blatter, João Havelange, and other FIFA executives in a positive light was universally panned by critics and filmgoers.



Still, we have compiled a list of five great soccer films to watch, ranging from documentaries and independent films about the subject. Here are five great soccer films.



Fever Pitch



Based on Nick Hornby’s book of the same name, the film follows Paul, an obsessive Arsenal supporter who tries to juggle a job as a teacher and his girlfriend with his great love… The Gunners and a championship season. The film was later remade for an American audience starring Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore but focusing on a Boston Red Sox fan.





Football or Me



An Argentine comedy about an obsessive soccer fan that loses his job and is about to lose his girlfriend as he religiously collects soccer kits and plans his life around every soccer game imaginable.



Bend It Like Beckham



The critically acclaimed film about a young teenage girl and her passion for soccer, while playing behind her family’s back was considered one of Britain’s best comedies of the 2000s.



Escape to Victory



Allied prisoners of war who are interned in a German prison camp during the Second World War who play an exhibition match of football against a German team. The movie stars Sylvester Stallone, Michael Caine and soccer stars Pelé, Bobby Moore, Osvaldo Ardiles, Kazimierz Deyna, Paul Van Himst, Mike Summerbee, Hallvar Thoresen, and Werner Roth.



Maradona



HBO’s documentary about the rise and fall of Diego Maradona during his time in Italy is mesmerizing to understanding the man from the myth. Maradona took lonely Napoli to the heights of world soccer, but a destructive cocaine addiction would eventually get the better of Maradona in the end.