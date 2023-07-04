Five Harrison Ford movies you can watch for free in the US

Harrison Ford is definitely one of the most esteemed actors in Hollywood. At 80 years old, he has said goodbye to one of his most iconic characters, Indiana Jones, in the last movie of the franchise, ‘The Dial of Destiny.’ While the film is struggling in the box office and has received unfavorable reviews, his performance is considered the strongest aspect of the movie.

Apart from Indiana Jones, Ford is also beloved for her portrayal of Han Solo in the original Star Wars trilogy. But throughout his career, he has proven his versatility by taking on diverse characters across various genres, including action, comedy and drama.

Some of his other remembered movies include “Blade Runner,” “Witness,” “The Fugitive,” and “Air Force One,” among others. So, if you’re in the mood of revisiting his career, check out five movies with the actor that you can watch for free.

Harrison Ford’s movies you can watch for free

Witness (1985)

The film focuses on a police detective (Ford) protecting an Amish woman (Kelly McGillis) and her young son (Lukas Haas), who becomes a target after he witnesses a brutal murder in a Philadelphia train station.

Patriot Games (1992)

Based on the novel by Tom Clancy, the film focuses on Jack Ryan (Ford) being the target of Irish terrorist group Ulster Liberation Army for thwarting their kidnapping attempt on the Prince and Princess of Wales in London.

Force 10 from Navarone (1978)

This war film follows Major Keith Mallory and Sergeant Donovan “Dusty” Miller from British Commandos, who find themselves associated with a top-notch American military unit known as Force 10. They must assist its leader and his men as they hunt for a fugitive Nazi spy.

Morning Glory (2010)

This romantic comedy follows Becky, a TV producer, who is given the tricky task of reviving a low-rating programme. She ropes in a famed anchor, Mike Pomeroy, for the show, but the clashes between them put her career in jeopardy.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

The first film on the Indiana Jones’ movies. In this one, archaeology professor Indiana Jones ventures to seize a biblical artifact called the Ark of the Covenant. While doing so, he puts up a fight against Renee and a troop of Nazis. You can also watch on Fubo, all the films of the series.