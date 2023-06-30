Naomi Watts stars in one of the most popular horror stories in the industry: The Ring. The film joined Netflix‘s catalog a while ago and is currently one of the most watched movies on the platform.
The plot follows a journalist who investigates a mysterious videotape that seems to cause the death of everyone who watches it after a week. Daveigh Chase is who gives life to the disturbing Samara Morgan.
The movie directed by Gore Verbinski, which was created based on a script by Ehren Kruger, Kôji Suzuki and Hiroshi Takahashi, gave rise to several other sagas that were parodies. Here, check out 5 similar titles…
Top 5 horror movies on Netflix in the style of The Ring
- Lights Out (2016)
Rebecca must unlock the terror behind her little brother’s experiences that once tested her sanity, bringing her face to face with a supernatural spirit attached to their mother.
- It Follows (2014)
When carefree teenager Jay sleeps with her older boyfriend for the first time, she learns that she is the latest recipient of a fatal curse that is passed from victim to victim via intimate relations.
Death, Jay learns, will creep inexorably toward her as either a friend or a stranger. Jay’s friends don’t believe her seemingly paranoid ravings, until they too begin to see the phantom assassins and band together to help her defend herself.
- The Birds (1963)
Chic socialite Melanie Daniels enjoys a passing flirtation with an eligible attorney in a San Francisco pet shop and, on an impulse, follows him to his hometown bearing a gift of lovebirds.
But upon her arrival, the bird population runs amok. Suddenly, the townsfolk face a massive avian onslaught, with the feathered fiends inexplicably attacking people all over Bodega Bay.
- The Wretched (2020)
A rebellious teenage boy, struggling with his parent’s imminent divorce, encounters a terrifying evil after his next-door neighbor becomes possessed by an ancient witch that feasts on children.
- The Ritual (2017)
A group of college friends reunite for a trip to the forest, but encounter a menacing presence in the woods that’s stalking them.