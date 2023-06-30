Five horror movies on Netflix if you like 'The Ring' with Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts stars in one of the most popular horror stories in the industry: The Ring. The film joined Netflix‘s catalog a while ago and is currently one of the most watched movies on the platform.

The plot follows a journalist who investigates a mysterious videotape that seems to cause the death of everyone who watches it after a week. Daveigh Chase is who gives life to the disturbing Samara Morgan.

The movie directed by Gore Verbinski, which was created based on a script by Ehren Kruger, Kôji Suzuki and Hiroshi Takahashi, gave rise to several other sagas that were parodies. Here, check out 5 similar titles…

Top 5 horror movies on Netflix in the style of The Ring

Lights Out (2016)

Rebecca must unlock the terror behind her little brother’s experiences that once tested her sanity, bringing her face to face with a supernatural spirit attached to their mother.

It Follows (2014)

When carefree teenager Jay sleeps with her older boyfriend for the first time, she learns that she is the latest recipient of a fatal curse that is passed from victim to victim via intimate relations.

Death, Jay learns, will creep inexorably toward her as either a friend or a stranger. Jay’s friends don’t believe her seemingly paranoid ravings, until they too begin to see the phantom assassins and band together to help her defend herself.

The Birds (1963)

Chic socialite Melanie Daniels enjoys a passing flirtation with an eligible attorney in a San Francisco pet shop and, on an impulse, follows him to his hometown bearing a gift of lovebirds.

But upon her arrival, the bird population runs amok. Suddenly, the townsfolk face a massive avian onslaught, with the feathered fiends inexplicably attacking people all over Bodega Bay.

The Wretched (2020)

A rebellious teenage boy, struggling with his parent’s imminent divorce, encounters a terrifying evil after his next-door neighbor becomes possessed by an ancient witch that feasts on children.

The Ritual (2017)

A group of college friends reunite for a trip to the forest, but encounter a menacing presence in the woods that’s stalking them.