Netflix is a favorite home for horror movies, especially those that have starred some of the industry’s biggest stars. The streaming service has several titles of its own authority that have been a hit from minute 1.

In recent years, it has also incorporated some series of this style, such as The Haunting of Hill House and Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. However, it is still the tapes that are the most popular among users.

Several of them have been nominated in popular ceremonies. The platform’s catalog is full of creepy hits and here we tell you which are the five best of them that you can play right now…

Top 5 horror movies on Netflix

Crimson Peak (2015)

In the aftermath of a family tragedy, an aspiring author is torn between love for her childhood friend and the temptation of a mysterious outsider. Trying to escape the ghosts of her past, she is swept away to a house that breathes, bleeds… and remembers.

Gerald’s Game (2017)

When her husband’s sex game goes wrong, Jessie (who is handcuffed to a bed in a remote lake house) faces warped visions, dark secrets and a dire choice.

Apostle (2018)

In 1905, a man travels to a remote island in search of his missing sister who has been kidnapped by a mysterious religious cult.

In the Tall Grass (2019)

After hearing a child screaming for help from the green depths of a vast field of tall grass, Becky, a pregnant woman, and Cal, her brother, park their car near a mysterious abandoned church and recklessly enter the field, discovering that they are not alone and because of some reason they are unable of escaping a completely inextricable vegetable labyrinth.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)

After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic influencers who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town.