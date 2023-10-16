Five horror movies with 'The Fall of House of Usher' star Kate Siegel to stream in the US

With Halloween around the corner, horror movies and TV shows are trending on all streaming platforms. However, Netflix’s new show, ‘The House of The Fall of Usher,’ has been one of the most streamed new series this past week.

According to FlixPatrol, the series, which is loosely based on Edgar Allan Poe’s short story of the same name and other works by the author, is currently one of the most streamed on the platform worldwide, being in fifth place.

Meanwhile, in the US, it is the seventh. The series was created by Mike Flanagan, and it also stars his wife Kate Siegel. This isn’t the first time that the duo has worked together in other horror films, and she is a genre regular. So, check out some horror movies with this scream queen.

Five horror films with Kate Siegel you can stream in the Us

Oculus (2013)

Oculus, directed by Mike Flanagan, is a supernatural horror film that follows the story of a brother and sister, Tim and Kaylie Russell. They reunite to confront their traumatic past, which involves a haunted antique mirror that they believe caused the death of their parents years earlier. They set out to prove that the mirror is responsible for the supernatural events that have plagued their family.

Stream on: Tubi (free), Pluto (free), Plex

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)

Also directed by Flanagan, the film centers on a widow and her two daughters who employ a Ouija board to assist others in moving forward with their lives. Unbeknownst to them, their interaction with a spirit leads to the possession of Doris, the youngest daughter.

Stream on: Netflix

Gerald’s Game (2017)

Gerald’s Game is a psychological horror film, also by Flanagan, based on a Stephen King novel. It revolves around a married couple, Jessie and Gerald, who decide to spend a weekend at a remote lake house to rekindle their marriage. However, things turn nightmarish when Gerald dies of a heart attack while Jessie is handcuffed to the bed. She must find a way to survive, both physically and mentally, while confronting her own dark past.

Stream on: Netflix

The Wrath of Becky (2023)

The film follows Becky, a 16-year-old girl who, two years after surviving a brutal assault on her family, strives to piece her life back together under the guidance of an older woman, Elena, who she feels a deep connection with. Nonetheless, their world is shattered when a ruthless gang called the Noble Men invades their home, assaulting them and snatching their cherished dog. In the face of this threat, Becky must revert to her former self to safeguard her loved ones and herself.

Stream on: Fubo (seven-day free trial), Paramount+, Showtime and Hoopla

Hypnotic (2021)

Hypnotic is a psychological thriller film that follows the story of a young woman, Jenn, who seeks the help of a hypnotherapist after experiencing strange, disturbing visions. However, as she delves deeper into hypnotherapy, she uncovers dark and unsettling secrets about her own past and the mysterious activities of her therapist.

Stream on: Netflix