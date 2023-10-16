Five horror shows to watch if you like Netflix's 'The Fall of House of Usher'

Among the most successful shows of the past week is Netflix’s ‘The House of the Fall of Usher.’ The series, created by Mike Flanagan, is currently the fifth most watched series worldwide and the seventh in the US, according to FlixPatrol.

The show, based on Edgar Allan Poe’s short stories, stars Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Zach Gilford, Mary McDonnell, Willa Fitzgerald, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel and more. It follows a CEO of a corrupt pharmaceutical company who faces his questionable past when his children start dying in mysterious and brutal ways.

If you want to enjoy more TV shows with the same combination of mystery, thriller, and horror, here are five recommendations of series that have received critical acclaim and you can find on streaming platforms.

Five horror shows to watch if you like ‘The Fall of House of Usher’

Lovecraft Country

This is an anthology horror series that follows 25-year-old Atticus Freeman, his friend Letitia, and his Uncle George as they embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America to find Atticus’s missing father. They must confront the racist terrors of white America and malevolent spirits reminiscent of Lovecraft’s fiction. The series stars Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett, Abbey Lee and more.

Stream on Max.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Released in 2022, this series is a collection of eight visually stunning and spine-tingling tales of terror, curated by Guillermo del Toro. It’s considered one of the best works from the Academy Award winning director, who is definitely an expert of the genre.

Stream on Netflix.

Midnight Mass

This series was also created by Mike Flanagan, and it stars Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, Hamish Linklater, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, and Henry Thomas. It is set on an isolated island, where the community experiences miraculous events and ominous omens after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest.

Stream on Netflix.

From

The series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that entraps its residents. As they struggle to maintain a sense of normalcy and search for an escape, they must also contend with the threats of the surrounding forest, including terrifying creatures that emerge when the sun sets. It stars Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Eion Bailey.

Stream on Fubo (seven-day free-trial), MGM+

The Haunting of Bly Manor

After the tragic death of an au pair, Henry Wingrave hires a young American nanny to care for his orphaned niece and nephew at Bly Manor. The estate’s chef, groundskeeper, and housekeeper are also part of this enigmatic household. Dark secrets of love and loss spanning centuries await discovery in this chilling gothic romance, where the departed do not rest in peace.

Stream on Netflix.