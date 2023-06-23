Jennifer Lawrence is at the top of her game and has just released one of her latest films, the comedy No Hard Feelings, in which she shares the screen with Andrew Barth Feldman (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series).

[Watch the 5 best Jennifer Lawrence movies free on Fubo in the US]

The Gene Stupnitsky-directed film marks the star’s return to the big screen and the story follows her character, Maddie. She finds herself on the verge of losing her home but helping an introverted 19-year-old could change everything.

The Oscar-winning actress has no upcoming films as far as has been confirmed. However, she confessed in an interview that she is open to return to play Katniss Everdeen. Perhaps this marks the beginning of a new journey in The Hunger Games saga.

Top 5 best Jennifer Lawrence movies to watch free online

Red Sparrow (2018) – Available on Fubo.

Prima ballerina, Dominika Egorova faces a bleak and uncertain future after she suffers an injury that ends her career. She soon turns to Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains exceptional young people to use their minds and bodies as weapons.

Dominika emerges as the most dangerous Sparrow after completing the sadistic training process. As she comes to terms with her new abilities, she meets a CIA agent who tries to convince her that he is the only person she can trust.

The Hunger Games (2012) – Available on Fubo.

Every year in the ruins of what was once North America, the nation of Panem forces each of its twelve districts to send a teenage boy and girl to compete in the Hunger Games.

Part twisted entertainment, part government intimidation tactic, the Hunger Games are a nationally televised event in which “Tributes” must fight with one another until one survivor remains.

Pitted against highly-trained Tributes who have prepared for these Games their entire lives, Katniss is forced to rely upon her sharp instincts as well as the mentorship of drunken former victor Haymitch Abernathy.

If she’s ever to return home to District 12, Katniss must make impossible choices in the arena that weigh survival against humanity and life against love. The world will be watching.

Dark Phoenix (2019) – Available on Fubo.

The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe when one of their own, Jean Grey, starts to spiral out of control. During a rescue mission in outer space, Jean is nearly killed when she’s hit by a mysterious cosmic force.

Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now band together to save her soul and battle aliens that want to use Grey’s new abilities to rule the galaxy.

The Burning Plain (2008) – Available on Fubo.

A trailer is burning in the middle of a plain. The bodies of two adulterous lovers are found. Scenes from both families, before and after the dramatic events, suggest an unusual connection between them. But what is their secret?

Serena (2014) – Available on Fubo.

North Carolina mountains at the end of the 1920s – George and Serena Pemberton, love-struck newly-weds, begin to build a timber empire. Serena soon proves herself to be equal to any man: overseeing loggers, hunting rattle-snakes, even saving a man’s life in the wilderness.

With power and influence now in their hands, the Pembertons refuse to let anyone stand in the way of their inflated love and ambitions. However, once Serena discovers George’s hidden past and faces an unchangeable fate of her own, the Pemberton’s passionate marriage begins to unravel leading toward a dramatic reckoning.