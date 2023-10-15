Five Melissa McCarthy's movies you can stream in the US on Netflix and more

Melissa McCarthy is one of the most successful comedic actors thanks to her remarkable career in the world of entertainment. After becoming a fan favorite thanks to her breakout role as Sookie St. James in the popular TV series “Gilmore Girls,” she went to star in some beloved comedy and dramatic movies.

One of the films that made her reach new heights was “Bridesmaids” (2011), directed by Paul Feig. The movie earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. This marked a turning point in her career as she transitioned from television to the big screen.

In the years that followed, Melissa McCarthy continued to cement her status as a leading lady in comedy. She starred in a series of successful films, including “The Heat” (2013), “Tammy” (2014), “Spy” (2015), and “Ghostbusters” (2016). Her brilliant comedic timing and ability to tackle physical humor with finesse made her a sought-after actress in the comedy genre. Here, check out five of these and other films you can stream in the US right now.

Five Melissa McCarthy’s movies you can stream right now

Bridesmaids (2011)

In “Bridesmaids” (2011), directed by Paul Feig, Annie Walker (Kristen Wiig) finds her life in shambles after the failure of her bakery and her best friend’s engagement. As she competes with a perfect bridesmaid, Helen (Rose Byrne), chaos and hilarity ensue as Annie tries to win back her friend’s affection and find her own happiness.

Stream on: Peacock

Spy (2015)

“Spy” (2015), also directed by Paul Feig, features Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy), a desk-bound CIA analyst who steps into the field to prevent a global disaster when the identities of top agents are compromised. With an ensemble cast that includes Jason Statham, Jude Law, and Rose Byrne, the film is a blend of action and comedy with McCarthy’s signature humor at the forefront.

Stream on: Max

Tammy (2014)

“Tammy” (2014), directed by Ben Falcone, tells the story of Tammy (Melissa McCarthy) who, after a series of personal setbacks, embarks on a road trip with her grandmother Pearl (Susan Sarandon). Their adventure takes unexpected turns and provides opportunities for growth and bonding in this heartfelt comedy.

Stream on: Netflix

St. Vincent (2014)

In “St. Vincent” (2014),directed by Theodore Melfi, Vincent (Bill Murray), a cantankerous war veteran, forms an unlikely friendship with his young neighbor Oliver (Jaeden Martell) and helps him navigate life’s challenges. The film explores the themes of redemption and the unexpected sources of kindness and wisdom.

Stream on: Netflix, Prime Video

The Starling (2021)

“The Starling” (2021), also directed by Melfi, features Lily (McCarthy) and Jack (Chris O’Dowd), a married couple dealing with the loss of their child and the strain it puts on their relationship. Lily seeks solace and support from a quirky psychiatrist (Kevin Kline) and a persistent starling bird in their backyard, leading to a heartwarming tale of healing and resilience.

Stream on: Netflix