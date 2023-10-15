Five Michael Caine’s classic movies you can stream on Prime Video in the US

Michael Caine‘s acting career has been quite a journey, spanning several decades and triumphing on TV and film. He rose to fame in the 1960s and has remained a well-known figure for generations. However, he has also achieved critical acclaim, as he received Oscar nominations in five different decades.

In 2021, Caine created some buzz when he hinted that his role in the comedy “Best Sellers” might be his last. However, at the time, his representatives stated that he was already considering two more film projects. Two years later, it seems Caine revealed in an interview with The Telegraph that he is essentially retired, saying: “I’m 90 now, and my physical mobility is limited. I’ve essentially retired.”

If Caine is indeed retiring from acting, his final film will be “The Great Escaper,” in which he stars alongside Glenda Jackson, which was released earlier this year. So, if you want to revisit his career, here, check out five movies of the actor you can stream on Prime Video.

Michael Caine’s movies to stream on Prime Video

“A Bridge Too Far” (1977)

Directed by Richard Attenborough, this epic war film is based on Cornelius Ryan’s book and portrays Operation Market Garden during World War II. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Sean Connery, Ryan O’Neal, and Anthony Hopkins. It tells the harrowing story of a failed Allied attempt to end the war early by capturing several key bridges in Nazi-occupied Holland, resulting in intense battles and tragic losses.

“Gambit” (1966)

Directed by Ronald Neame, this classic heist comedy stars Shirley MacLaine and Caine. The film follows a cat burglar (Caine) who hatches an elaborate plan to steal a priceless statue from a billionaire’s apartment by convincing a woman (MacLaine) to impersonate the billionaire’s late wife, creating confusion and humor as the caper unfolds.

“Harry Brown” (2009)

The film was directed by Daniel Barber. This gritty crime drama stars Caine in the title role. The film follows Harry Brown, a retired Royal Marine who becomes a vigilante in a crime-ridden London neighborhood after the murder of his best friend. He takes the law into his own hands to bring justice to the streets and avenge his friend’s death.

“Billion Dollar Brain” (1967)

Ken Russell helmed this espionage thriller, which features Caine reprising his role as secret agent Harry Palmer. In this Cold War-era film, Palmer is sent on a mission to thwart the plans of a rogue general who seeks to create a supercomputer capable of launching a nuclear attack.

“Interstellar” (2014)

Directed by Christopher Nolan, “Interstellar” is a science fiction epic featuring an ensemble cast led by Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, and Jessica Chastain, as well as Caine. The film is set in a future Earth facing environmental collapse, and a group of astronauts embarks on a journey through a wormhole to find a new habitable planet for humanity.