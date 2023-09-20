Five movies based on Agatha Christie novels and where to watch them online

Kenneth Branagh returns as Detective Hercule Poirot in ‘A Haunting in Venice,’ his latest adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novels. This time, the film is loosely based on the 1969 novel ‘Hallowe’en Party’ by the author.

Branagh, who also wrote and directed the film, has already brought to life two beloved novels by Christie: ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ in 2017 and ‘Death on the Nile’ in 2022. As always, he is accompanied by a strong supporting cast, including Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Dornan.

So far, it has received positive reviews. However, Branagh is not the only director to have adapted Christie’s novels. In fact, there are more than 30 movies based on the work of the prolific writer. Here, we recommend five of them that you can stream right now in the US.

Five movies based on Agatha Christie novels you can stream

Death on the Nile (1978)

Stream on: fubo (seven-day free trial), Paramount+, Paramount Plus Apple TV Channel , Paramount+ Amazon Channel, Hoopla, The Roku Channel, Tubi TV, Crackle, Pluto TV, Freevee.

The story follows detective Hercule Poirot, played by Peter Ustinov, as he embarks on a luxurious cruise along the Nile River. However, what was supposed to be a relaxing journey turns into a murder investigation when a wealthy heiress is found dead, and everyone on the boat becomes a suspect.

Witness for the Prosecution (1957)

Stream on: Prime Video, Tubi, Hoopla, Kanopy (free)

Directed by Billy Wilder. The film centers around the trial of a man, played by Tyrone Power, who is accused of murder. His defense attorney, Sir Wilfrid Robarts (Charles Laughton), must navigate a complex case that takes unexpected twists and turns, including the testimony of a mysterious woman (Marlene Dietrich) who may hold the key to the truth.

Endless Night (1972)

Stream on: Kanopy (free) and Hoopla

“Endless Night” is a psychological thriller that revolves around a young couple, Michael and Ellie, who decide to build their dream house in the English countryside. However, their idyllic life takes a dark turn when unsettling events begin to occur, suggesting that their house may be cursed. The film explores themes of wealth, fate, and obsession.

Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

Stream on: fubo (seven-day free trial), Paramount+, Kanopy (free), PlutoTV and Hoopla.

The film features detective Hercule Poirot, played by Albert Finney, who is aboard the luxurious Orient Express train. When a wealthy American passenger is murdered, Poirot is called upon to solve the case. The film is known for its star-studded cast and intricate plot, as Poirot interviews the passengers to uncover the truth.

And Then There Were None (1945)

Stream on: fubo (seven-day free trial), Classix, IndieFlix, FilmBox+, Popflick, The Roku Channel, VUDU Free, Tubi TV, Crackle, Filmzie, Freevee.

Ten strangers are invited to a remote island under different pretexts. Soon, they realize that they are being accused of various crimes, and one by one, they begin to die under mysterious circumstances. The remaining survivors must work together to uncover the identity of the killer among them before it’s too late.