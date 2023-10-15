Five movies directed by the Coen brothers you can stream for free in the US

Joel and Ethan Coen, revered American filmmakers known for their exploration of American culture, have left an indelible mark on the world of cinema. They possess a unique ability to traverse various genres, consistently providing viewers with an exceptional and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

The Coen Brothers’ unwavering commitment to their artistic vision, infused with a touch of intelligent humor, sets them apart. Their films span an impressive spectrum of genres, from comedy to drama, and from thriller to drama, showcasing their versatility as storytellers. They also have a knack for leaving their narratives open to interpretation, allowing audiences to engage deeply with their work.

With a filmography that includes iconic titles such as “Fargo,” “No Country for Old Men,” and “The Big Lebowski,” the Coen Brothers have firmly established themselves as a driving force in contemporary cinema. Here, check out five movies directed by them you can watch for free in the US.

Five movies by the Coen Brothers to watch for free

You can watch these most of these movies for free on Fubo, which offers a seven-day trial without cost in the United States. If you sign up using the link we’re providing, you can stream movies, series and more.

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Based on Cormac McCarthy’s novel, the film is a gripping thriller set in West Texas. It follows Llewellyn Moss (Josh Brolin), who stumbles upon a drug deal gone wrong and a briefcase full of money. This discovery leads to a pursuit by the relentless hitman Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) and Sheriff Ed Tom Bell (Tommy Lee Jones), who is struggling to come to terms with the changing nature of crime and justice.

Stream on: Fubo (seven-day free trial)

True Grit (2010)

A remake of the 1969 classic, the story revolves around Mattie Ross (Hailee Steinfeld), a determined young girl seeking vengeance for her father’s murder. She recruits the one-eyed, cantankerous U.S. Marshal Rooster Cogburn (Jeff Bridges) to help her track down the killer, Tom Chaney (Josh Brolin), embarking on a perilous journey.

Stream on: Fubo (seven-day free trial)

Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)

This drama follows Llewyn Davis (Oscar Isaac), a folk singer navigating the Greenwich Village folk music scene in the early 1960s. Struggling to make a name for himself and grappling with personal challenges, Llewyn embarks on a journey of self-discovery and artistic expression.

Stream on: Fubo (seven-day free trial)

The Hudsucker Proxy (1994)

In this screwball comedy, Norville Barnes (Tim Robbins) is hired as the president of Hudsucker Industries to intentionally plummet the company’s stock. However, his invention, the hula hoop, becomes a massive success, leading to a series of comical and absurd events.

Stream on: Tubi (free)

Raising Arizona (1987)

This quirky comedy, directed by Ethan but written by the two of them, follows a childless ex-convict, H.I. McDunnough (Nicolas Cage), and his police officer wife, Ed (Holly Hunter). They decide to kidnap one of the “Arizona Quints” (Nathan Jr.) from a wealthy family and raise him as their own. Chaos ensues as they try to adapt to parenthood while being pursued by various eccentric characters.

Stream on: Hoopla (free)