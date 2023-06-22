Five movies like 'My Fault' to stream on Netflix right now

My Fault is the young adult movie that has revolutionized Prime Video‘s catalog. The story written by Mercedes Ron became the most watched movie on the platform worldwide and continues to hold the position.

Starring Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara, the plot follows Noah, who has to leave behind his hometown and move to the mansion of his mother’s new rich husband. There she meets Nick, her new stepbrother and they secretly fall in love.

Despite being the most watched Non-English Language Originals on Amazon, there are other platforms that also have great titles of this style. One of them is Netflix, which has one of the largest catalogs in the genre.

5 My Fault-style movies to watch on Netflix

After (2019)

Tessa Young is a dedicated student, dutiful daughter and loyal girlfriend to her high school sweetheart. Entering her first semester of college, Tessa’s guarded world opens up when she meets Hardin Scott, a mysterious and brooding rebel who makes her question all she thought she knew about herself — and what she wants out of life.

Through My Window (2022)

Raquel’s longtime crush on her next-door neighbor turns into something more when he starts developing feelings for her, despite his family’s objections.

Purple Hearts (2022)

An aspiring musician agrees to a marriage of convenience with a soon-to-deploy Marine, but a tragedy soon turns their fake relationship all too real.

Malcolm & Marie (2021)

As a filmmaker and his girlfriend return home from his movie premiere, smoldering tensions and painful revelations push them toward a romantic reckoning.

The Kissing Booth (2018)

When teenager Elle’s first kiss leads to a forbidden romance with the hottest boy in high school, she risks her relationship with her best friend.