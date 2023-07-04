Five movies to stream on Netflix if you like 'White House Down' with Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum stars in the most watched movie on Netflix US: White House Down. The 43-year-old actor played a cop in the film production, which was released in 2013 and directed by Roland Emmerich.

The story follows Cale, who during a visit to the White House with his young daughter, the Capitol Police officer springs into action to save her and protect the president from a group of heavily armed paramilitary invaders.

The film had an all-star cast. Jamie Foxx, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jason Clarke, Richard Jenkins, Joey King, James Woods, Rachelle Lefevre, Jake Weber and Lance Reddick are some of the actors on the list.

Top 5 White House Down-style movies on Netflix

London Has Fallen (2016)

In London for the Prime Minister’s funeral, Mike Banning discovers a plot to assassinate all the attending world leaders.

Extraction (2020)

Tyler Rake, a fearless mercenary who offers his services on the black market, embarks on a dangerous mission when he is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of a Mumbai crime lord.

The Old Guard (2020)

Four undying warriors who’ve secretly protected humanity for centuries become targeted for their mysterious powers just as they discover a new immortal.

Security (2017)

An ex-special services veteran, down on his luck and desperate for work, takes a job as a security guard at a run-down mall in a rough area of town. On his first night on the job, he opens the door to a distraught and desperate young girl who has fled the hijacking of a Police motorcade that was transporting her to testify as a witness in a trial.

The Raid (2012)

Deep in the heart of Jakarta’s slums lies an impenetrable safe house for the world’s most dangerous killers and gangsters. Until now, the run-down apartment block has been considered untouchable to even the bravest of police.

Cloaked under the cover of pre-dawn darkness and silence, an elite swat team is tasked with raiding the safe house in order to take down the notorious drug lord that runs it. But when a chance encounter with a spotter blows their cover and news of their assault reaches the drug lord, the building’s lights are cut and all the exits blocked.

Stranded on the sixth floor with no way out, the unit must fight their way through the city’s worst to survive their mission. Starring Indonesian martial arts sensation Iko Uwais.