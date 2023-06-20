Five movies to watch on Netflix if you enjoy 'Extraction'

Not only has the sequel to Extraction become the most watched film on the entire streaming platform, but it is also the first installment that ranks #2 in Netflix‘s top 10 worldwide.

The story follows an Indian businessman who hires a mercenary to find his kidnapped son. The film was directed by Sam Hargrave, based on a screenplay by the Russo brothers and Ande Parks.

Chris Hemsworth stars as Tyler Rake. The project was so successful that after the release of the first installment, the arrival of a second and finally a third part was confirmed. Here, check out 5 movies of this style…

Top 5 Extraction-style movies on Netflix

The Mother (2023)

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Joseph Fiennes, Gael García Bernal, Paul Raci, Jesse Garcia, Yvonne Senat Jones and more.

Plot: A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.

Luther: The Fallen Sun (2023)

Cast: Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, Dermot Crowley, Thomas Coombes, Hattie Morahan, Lauryn Ajufo, Vincent Regan, Dan Li and more.

Plot: A gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.

Triple Frontier (2019)

Cast: Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund, Pedro Pascal, Adria Arjona, Jeovanny Rodriguez, Reynaldo Gallegos and more.

Plot: Struggling to make ends meet, former special ops soldiers reunite for a high-stakes heist: stealing $75 million from a South American drug lord.

6 Underground (2019)

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Mélanie Laurent, Ben Hardy, Dave Franco, Corey Hawkins, Lior Raz and more.

Plot: After faking his death, a tech billionaire recruits a team of international operatives for a bold and bloody mission to take down a brutal dictator.

Salt (2010)

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Liev Schreiber, Chiwetel Ejiofor, August Diehl, Daniel Olbrychski, Daniel Pearce, Hunt Block, Andre Braugher, Corey Stoll and more.

Plot: As a CIA officer, Evelyn Salt swore an oath to duty, honor and country. Her loyalty will be tested when a defector accuses her of being a Russian spy. Salt goes on the run, using all her skills and years of experience as a covert operative to elude capture. Salt’s efforts to prove her innocence only serve to cast doubt on her motives, as the hunt to uncover the truth behind her identity continues and the question remains: “Who is Salt?”.