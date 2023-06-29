Five movies to watch on Netflix if you love 'Through My Window'

The sequel to Through My Window is not only one of Netflix‘s most successful original content, it is on the verge of dethroning Extraction 2 from the top spot in the global top 10.

Although the ranking is updated all the time, these two titles have remained in their places for several days. Chris Hemsworth‘s movie leads the list of the most viewed, but not for much longer.

Across the Sea marks the continuation of the story written by Ariana Godoy and during Tudum 2023 the arrival of its third part was confirmed. Clara Galle and Julio Peña will be back to play Raquel and Ares Hidalgo.

Top 5 Netflix movies Through My Window style

All the Bright Places (2020)

Two teens facing personal struggles form a powerful bond as they embark on a cathartic journey chronicling the wonders of Indiana.

6 Years (2015)

A young couple bound by a seemingly ideal love, begins to unravel as unexpected opportunities spin them down a volatile and violent path and threaten the future they had always imagined.

Anonymously Yours (2021)

After an accidental text message turns into a digital friendship, Vale and Alex start crushing on each other without realizing they’ve met in real life.

Candy Jar (2018)

Dueling high school debate champs who are at odds on just about everything forge ahead with ambitious plans to get into the colleges of their dreams.

Confessions of an Invisible Girl (2021)

When the clever but socially-awkward Tetê joins a new school, she’ll do anything to fit in. But the queen bee among her classmates has other ideas.

After’s franchise (2019 – 2023)

Tessa Young is a dedicated student, dutiful daughter and loyal girlfriend to her high school sweetheart. Entering her first semester of college, Tessa’s guarded world opens up when she meets Hardin Scott, a mysterious and brooding rebel who makes her question all she thought she knew about herself — and what she wants out of life.