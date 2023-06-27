Five movies with Matt Damon that you can watch free online

Actor, producer, and writer Matt Damon has built an impressive career. He has gained widespread recognition and acclaim for his roles in various films, establishing himself as a versatile and talented performer.

Damon first rose to fame thanks to “Good Will Hunting,” which he co-wrote with his best friend Ben Affleck. The film earned Damon an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and launched his career as an actor. Since then, he has appeared in numerous successful films across different genres.

Damon has delivered memorable performances in movies such as the “Bourne” series, “The Departed” (2006), “The Martian” (2015), and “Ford v Ferrari” (2019). Here are five films with the actor that you can watch online on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Movies with Matt Damon that you can watch for free online

Ford vs Ferrari (2019)

Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles unite to build a groundbreaking car for Ford, aiming to challenge Ferrari at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans in France. They face obstacles from corporations, physics, and personal struggles. Damon stars alongside Christian Bale.

The Bourne Identity (2002)

This is the first installment of the action series. In this film, a man is picked up by a fishing boat, bullet-riddled and suffering from amnesia, before racing to elude assassins and attempting to regain his memory.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

In the direct sequel of the 2002’s film, Damon reprises his role as Jason Bourne. It follows his attempt to learn more of his past as he is once more enveloped in a conspiracy involving the CIA and Operation Treadstone. The film also stars Brian Cox as Ward Abbott, Joan Allen as Pamela Landy, and Julia Stiles as Nicky Parsons.

True Grit (2010)

A 14-year-old girl seeking her father’s killer hires a US Marshal and is joined by a Texas Ranger. Together, they face challenging trials on their quest for justice, showcasing their unwavering determination.

Rounders (1998)

Damon stars alongside Edward Norton in this thriller. In the film, reformed gambler Mike McDermott is pulled back into the risky world of gambling when his friend seeks his assistance in repaying a moneylender.

