Five movies with Robert De Niro that you can watch online for free

Actor, producer and director Robert De Niro is considered one of the greatest talents in the film industry. With a prolific career spanning several decades, he has under his belt numerous critically acclaimed performances in a variety of movies and genres.

De Niro gained prominence in the 1970s with roles in films such as “Mean Streets” and “The Godfather Part II”, for which he won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. He is also one of Martin Scorsese’s longtime collaborators, starring in many of his films such as “Taxi Driver” (1976), “Raging Bull” (1980), and “Goodfellas” (1990).

Apart from his drama roles, he has also starred in several comedies, especially in recent years, such as “Silver Linings Playbook,” “The Intern” or “Dirty Grandpa.” Here, check out some of his movies that you can watch for free on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Movies with Robert De Niro you can watch for free

The King of Comedy (1982)

In “The King of Comedy,” directed and written by Martin Scorsese, Rupert Pupkin (De Niro) is a failed comedian who kidnaps talk show host Jerry Langford (Jerry Lewis) to secure a guest spot on his show.

Available on FUBO.

Casino (1995)

In 1970s Las Vegas, mobster Sam “Ace” Rothstein (De Niro) runs the Tangiers Casino but faces danger from his enforcer, wife, ex-lover, and corrupt politicians. Directed by Martin Scorsese, based on Nicholas Pileggi’s book.

Available on FUBO.

Ronin (1998)

Deirdre (Natascha McElhone) forms a team, led by Sam (De Niro), to steal a valuable briefcase with unknown contents. The international team includes Vincent (Jean Reno), Gregor (Stellan Skarsgard), and more. As the mission progresses, trust issues arise, and everyone must stay vigilant to complete the task.

Available on FUBO.

The Untouchables (1987)

Legendary crime boss Al Capone (De Niro) dominates Chicago with bootleg alcohol. Prohibition agent Eliot Ness (Kevin Costner) struggles against corruption while enlisting incorruptible lawmen, including cop Jimmy Malone (Sean Connery), to bring Capone to justice.

Available on FUBO.

Everybody’s Fine (2009)

After his wife’s death, Frank Goode (De Niro) plans a reunion with his four adult children. However, they all cancel at the last minute. Ignoring his doctor’s advice, Frank embarks on a road trip to reconnect with them. Along the way, he discovers their lives are not as perfect as they seem.

Available on FUBO.