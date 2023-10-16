Five movies with 'The Fall of The House of Usher' star Carla Gugino you can stream

With Spooky Season approaching, horror movies and TV shows are making a significant impact on streaming platforms. Notably, Netflix‘s latest offering, ‘The House of The Fall of Usher,’ created by Mike Flanagan, has become one of the most-watched new series in recent days.

According to FlixPatrol, this series, loosely inspired by Edgar Allan Poe’s eponymous short story, currently ranks among the top five most-streamed shows worldwide on the platform. Many fans are also curious about other works from the cast.

For instance, Kate Siegel, who is both Flanagan’s wife and a frequent collaborator, has appeared in several other horror films available for streaming. On the other hand, one of the most prolific actors in the cast is Carla Gugino. Here, we’ve compiled a list of her best movies that you can stream, based on their IMDb scores.

Carla Gugino’s movies to stream

Sin City (2005)

Sin City is a neo-noir anthology film directed by Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller, based on Miller’s graphic novel series. The film weaves together multiple interconnected stories set in the gritty, crime-ridden streets of Basin City. It features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Gugino, Bruce Willis, Mickey Rourke, Clive Owen, Jessica Alba, and Benicio Del Toro, among others.

Stream on Max.

American Gangster (2007)

Directed by Ridley Scott, American Gangster is a crime drama that chronicles the life of Frank Lucas, a real-life Harlem drug lord, portrayed by Denzel Washington. Russell Crowe plays the dedicated detective Richie Roberts, who is determined to bring Lucas to justice. The film delves into the complex world of drug trafficking and law enforcement in the 1970s.

Stream on Max.

Watchmen (2009)

Watchmen, directed by Zack Snyder, is a dark and complex superhero film based on the graphic novel by Alan Moore. Set in an alternate history where superheroes exist, the film follows a group of retired vigilantes who reunite to investigate the murder of one of their own, uncovering a conspiracy that could change the world. The ensemble cast includes Malin Åkerman, Billy Crudup, Jackie Earle Haley, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, among others.

Stream on Prime Video and Max.

A Season for Miracles (1999)

A Season for Miracles, directed by Michael Pressman, is a heartwarming holiday drama. It tells the story of a woman, played by Gugino, who, during the Christmas season, takes her niece and nephew and embarks on a journey to escape their troubled past.

Stream on Fubo (seven-day free trial).

Spy Kids’ Saga (2001-03)

The Spy Kids film series, created and directed by Robert Rodriguez, features a family of secret agents. The original trilogy consists of Spy Kids (2001), Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002), and Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003).

These action-adventure films follow the adventures of siblings Carmen and Juni Cortez, played by Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara, as they take on various missions to save the world. The cast includes Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino as their spy parents.

Stream on Netflix.