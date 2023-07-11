Five mystery thrillers that you can watch on Netflix

Thriller movies are filled with intense storytelling, suspenseful plots, and unexpected twists. This genre, known for keeping viewers on the edge of their seats, has a unique ability to blend elements of suspense, mystery, and psychological tension. So, it’s not surprising that movies of the genre are currently topping the charts on Netflix.

Some recent thriller movies that have triumphed on the platform include the South African mystery thriller, Home Wrecker, as well as action thrillers such as ‘Extraction 2’ or ‘White House Down.’

Thrillers can explore a wide range of themes, from crime and espionage to psychological manipulation and supernatural elements, making them versatile and appealing to diverse audiences. Here, we’ve got you five recommendations to watch on Netflix.

Operation Mincemeat (2022)

Based on true events, this tense historical war drama follows two intelligence operatives, played by Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen, as they devise a daring plan to deceive the enemy during World War II. Their scheme involves using a deceased body to divert attention from the Allies’ attack on Sicily.

The Platform (2020)

This film explores a unique social experiment. Residents on different floors experience extreme contrasts, with those on the top floor indulging in abundant feasts while those below struggle to survive. The film delves into the psychological and physical challenges faced by the inhabitants, highlighting the unpredictable nature of their situation.

Oxygen (2021)

From acclaimed filmmaker Alexandre Aja, Oxygen delivers intense thrills as it follows the journey of a woman (Mélanie Laurent) awakening in a cryogenic pod. With no memory of her identity or how she ended up there, her desperate struggle intensifies due to her rapidly depleting oxygen supply.

Berlin Syndrome (2017)

This gripping thriller centers around Clare Havel (Teresa Palmer), an Australian photojournalist visiting Berlin. After a passionate romance begins with a charming local man named Andi (Max Riemelt), Clare awakens to a horrifying realization: she is trapped inside his apartment, with no way out.

In the Shadow of the Moon (2019)

Directed by Jim Mickle, this sci-fi crime thriller combines elements of time travel, detective work, and political intrigue. Boyd Holbrook portrays a police officer who becomes entangled in a series of heinous crimes, setting off a cat-and-mouse game that spans decades.