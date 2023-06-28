Five Nights at Freddy's: When will Josh Hutcherson's movie come to Peacock?

Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) will make his return to the big screen with the adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s, one of the most popular horror stories of recent times. The film will hit theaters in October.

In addition to its theatrical release, it will also arrive on one of the most important streaming platforms.The cast is star-studded and includes Matthew Lillard (Scream and Scooby-Doo) and Kevin Foster (Iron Man and Jurassic World).

The story follows a night guard who has to survive 5 nights in a pizzeria. The animatronics try to eat him every night. Here, check which service it will debut on and when it will be available to play…

When is Five Nights at Freddy’s coming to Peacock?

Five Nights at Freddy’s will have both its big theatrical premiere and its Peacock debut. The Josh Hutcherson-starring film will be available online on October 27, 2023. Blumhouse Productions is the production company in charge.

This is known for carrying out several memorable horror films, such as Insidious and The Black Phone. Previously it was Warner Bros. who was in charge of the project since 2015, but in 2018 decided to step aside.