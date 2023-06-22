The film industry is not only made up of dramas, action movies and comedies. On the contrary, there are many genres and one of the most popular is psychological horror. Many directors made great careers with this style of film, such as Wes Craven.

[Watch the Top 5 psychological horror movies online free]

One of the most popular titles is Get Out and is available on Netflix. Jordan Peele‘s masterpiece starred Daniel Kaluuya and earned several major accolades, including an Oscar award in 2018. It earned a total of 207 nominations and 152 awards at various ceremonies.

This was a fact that attracted a lot of attention, since horror films are not usually as recognized in large organizations, as are comedies. Dramatic productions are the ones that lead the main categories. However, here we tell you which is the top 5 that you must see and for free.

Top 5 horror movies you can watch for free online

Shutter Island (2010) – Available on Fubo.

World War II soldier-turned-U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels investigates the disappearance of a patient from a hospital for the criminally insane, but his efforts are compromised by troubling visions and a mysterious doctor.

Wrong Turn (2021) – Available on Fubo.

Jen and a group of friends set out to hike the Appalachian Trail. Despite warnings to stick to the trail, the hikers stray off course—and cross into land inhabited by The Foundation, a hidden community of mountain dwellers who use deadly means to protect their way of life.

A Quiet Place (2018) – Available on Fubo.

A family is forced to live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound. The family uses sign language to communicate, but can they stay quiet long enough to outlast the beasts waiting to devour them whole?

Smile (2022) – Available on Fubo.

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

A Quiet Place Part II (2021) – Available on Fubo.

Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.