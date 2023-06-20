Romantic-comedies are always a good plan, especially if you’re in the mood for a fun, light-hearted story. Throughout the years, this subgenre has created some of the most known movies, and has helped the career of many beloved stars such as Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, Sandra Bullock, Tom Hanks and more.

While the genre lost some of its popularity from the 90s and early 2000s, it has had some sort of a renaissance thanks to streaming services. Unlike other genres, rom-coms have the advantage of not needing a stratospheric budget (unless you’re Nancy Meyers).

It’s true that you can find some classics on Netflix or Prime Video, but if you want to watch some rom-coms without having a subscription to those platforms, you can do so on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US. Here’s some rom-coms that you can find on the platform.

The Wedding Arrangement (2022)

Synopsis: When botanist Violet needs help preparing flower arrangements for a wedding, she calls upon Jack, a nature photographer. Can they ensure the wedding is a success, and find love in the process?

Stars: Kristina Cole, Cody Griffis, Brey Noelle.

Yesterday (2019)

Synopsis: A struggling musician realizes he’s the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up in an alternate reality where they never existed.

Stars: Himesh Patel and Lily James.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Synopsis: A young woman who has reinvented herself as a New York City socialite must return home to Alabama to obtain a divorce from her husband after seven years of separation.

Stars: Reese Witherspoon and Josh Lucas.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Synopsis: A high-school boy, Cameron, cannot date Bianca until her antisocial older sister, Kat, has a boyfriend. So, Cameron pays a mysterious boy, Patrick, to charm Kat.

Stars: Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Larisa Oleynick.

The Lost City (2022)

Synopsis: A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure.

Stars: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Racdliffe.