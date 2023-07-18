Five sci-fi thrillers to watch on Netflix if you enjoy Bird Box Barcelona

Bird Box Barcelona was added to the Netflix catalog less than a week ago and has already been a success, becoming the most watched movie worldwide in record time, occupying the number 1 spot on the list.

The story follows Sebastian, who must embark on his own journey of survival through the desolate streets of Barcelona after a mysterious force decimates the world’s population.

The thriller is a spin-off of the production starring Sandra Bullock in 2018, which was one of the most acclaimed of the Oscar-winning actress’ career. Here, check out five similar titles you can stream on the platform….

Top 5 Bird Box Barcelona-style movies on Netflix

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

A group of survivors take refuge in a shopping mall after the world is taken over by aggressive, flesh-eating zombies. This modern horror favorite features a fantastic opening sequence. Director Zack Snyder provides the visual flash, while writer James Gunn brings humor and heart to the bloodbath.

Cargo (2017)

After being infected in the wake of a violent pandemic and with only 48 hours to live, a father struggles to find a new home for his baby daughter.

Ravenous (2017)

In an isolated rural community of Quebec, Canada, some inhabitants attack other people, hungry for human flesh. A few survivors gather and go deep into the forest to escape them.

Annihilation (2018)

A biologist signs up for a dangerous, secret expedition into a mysterious zone where the laws of nature don’t apply.

The Thing (2011)

When paleontologist Kate Lloyd travels to an isolated outpost in Antarctica for the expedition of a lifetime, she joins an international team that unearths a remarkable discovery.

Their elation quickly turns to fear as they realize that their experiment has freed a mysterious being from its frozen prison. Paranoia spreads like an epidemic as a creature that can mimic anything it touches will pit human against human as it tries to survive and flourish.