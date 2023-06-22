Five series to watch on Netflix if you like 'Never Have I Ever'

Season 4 of ‘Never Have I Ever’ was released this month on Netflix, and fans of the TV series are happy and sad about the ending of Devi’s story. If you haven’t seen it, spoilers ahead: Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) enters Princeton and finally has a relationship with Ben (Jerry Levinson).

On the other side, she and Paxton (Darren Barnet) remain friends. And the rest of the gang, Eleanor (Ramona Young) and Fabiola Torres (Lee Rodriguez), also follow their respective dreams, such as direct movies and study robotics.

‘Never Have I Ever’ captured the love of the viewers thanks to its combination of humor, romance, friendships and a great relationship between mother and daughter. However, if you’re looking for other teen series with the same feeling as this one, we’ve got you covered with five recommendations.

Five shows similar to Never Have I Ever on Netflix

Sex Education

If you like the humor of NHIE, you can enjoy this one. The series revolves around Otis (Asa Butterfield), the teenage son of a sex therapist who, alongside his crush Maeve (Emma Mackey), sets up a sex clinic for the students inside a dilapidated bathroom on campus.

Derry Girls

If you’re going to miss the trio of Devi, Fabiola and Eleanor, the Derry Girls will (hopefully) fill the void with their amazing chemistry. It centers on a group of friends living in Derry, Northern Ireland, during the Troubles in the early ’90s. Also, if you’re a fan of Devi’s bad choices, these ones won’t disappoint you with the hilarity and chaos they cause.

XO, Kitty

Love triangles, anyone? XO, Kitty has you covered. This series, a spin-off from ‘To All The Boys’ film trilogy, follows Kitty (Anna Cathcart) moves halfway across the world to South Korea, aiming to reconnect with her long-distance boyfriend, Dae (Minyeong Choi). However, she will meet new friends and things won’t be as easy as she thought.

Ginny & Georgia

If you want to see another mother-daughter relationship, this series is the one. Fifteen-year-old Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) often feels more mature than her 30-year-old mother, the irresistible, dynamic Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey). After years on the run, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England.

On My Block

Monsé (Sierra Capri), Jamal (Brett Gray), Ruby (Jason Genao) and Cesar (Diego Tinoco) have been best friends all their lives and they will experience high school together. It navigates the struggle of trying to build more for yourself.