Season 7 of Outlander is already here with the first two episodes, and fans of the series are excited to finally see what’s coming next for Claire, Jamie and company. You can watch the first part of the newest season of the TV series on Starz, many fans are still waiting for season six to drop on Netflix.

So, if an episode per week isn’t enough for you or if you can’t watch the new installment while waiting for it to come out on streaming, here we got some series with similar vibes to Diana Gabaldon’s story that you can watch in the meantime.

One of the things that make Outlander so beloved is the combination of history, with magic and romance, as well as a fair share of family drama. There are many famous series that kind of capture some of those aspects, such as Bridgerton. But here we’ve got less known recommendations for you.

Five Netflix series like Outlander that you can watch right now

The Empress (2022)

With only one season and another on its way, this German historical drama series is based on the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria. The first season focuses on its romance with Emperor Franz Joseph. It stars Devrim Lingnau, Philip Froissant, Melika Foroutan, Johanes Nussbaum, Almila Bragiacik and Svenja Jung.

The Cook of Castamar (2021)

This Spanish series has only one season, and it also has the perfect combination of history, love and drama. It follows the love story between an agoraphobic cook and a widowed nobleman. It stars Michelle Jenner, Roberto Enriquez, Maxi Iglesias, María Hervás, Hugo Silva, and Marina Gatell.

Frontier (2016)

Starring Jason Momoa, Zoe Boyle, Jessica Matten, Katie McGrath, and more, this series follows the chaotic and violent struggle to control wealth and power in the North American fur trade in late 18th century Canada. It has three seasons.

Versailles (2015)

With three seasons, this French historical drama follows the story of King Louis XIV, when he was 28 years old and the sole power of France. It stars Alexander Vlahos, George Blagden, Evan Williams, Tygh Runyan, Stuart Bowman and Anna Brewster.

The Bonfire of Destiny (2019)

Another French drama starring Camille Lou, Audrey Fleurot, Julie de Bona, Victor Mautelet, Théo Fernandez and Adéle Galloy. The series follows the story of three women after the tragic incident of the fire at the Bazar de la Charité in Paris in 1987.