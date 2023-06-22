Five series to watch on Netflix if you love 'The Last of Us'

It was just a few months ago when ‘The Last Of Us’ was the TV show that no one couldn’t stop talking about. The series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey instantly became a classic. However, if you miss it, here you can find similar series to watch on Netflix.

It’s true that Netflix isn’t precisely known for its apocalyptic (original) series. However, that doesn’t mean that the platform doesn’t have a good catalog in the area. The streamer has many international productions and hidden gems.

In The Last Of Us, an adaptation of the 2013 video game, viewers follow Joel (Pedro Pascal), who is tasked with protecting Ellie (Bella Ramsey) during a harrowing journey across the country. Apart from the zombies and the action, the series also shines due to its emotional core, which is the main duo relationship. So, here are shows with similar vibes to watch on Netflix.

Netflix’s series similar to ‘The Last Of Us’

Black Summer (2019)

If you are more interested in the zombie-part of ‘The Last Of Us,’ you have to check out Black Summer. This series, which is a spin-off of Z Nation, follows a crack team of special forces as it fights for hope in the darkest hours of the zombie apocalypse.

The Rain (2019)

This Danish post-apocalyptic show centers around the survivors of a rain-carried virus that wiped out humanity. A pair of siblings escape their bunker after six years underground, joining a traveling group to locate their father, who disappeared without a trace.

‘All of Us Are Dead’ (2022)

From South Korea, ‘All of Us Are Dead’ follows a group of high school students trapped and fighting against a horde of zombies after a failed experiment. It’s the perfect combination of action and complex characters that will make you root for them.

‘The Witcher’ (2019)

Maybe not about zombies, but this fantasy show, just like The Last Of Us, has a surrogate parent/daughter relationship at its center. It’s an adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s series of novels.

Sweet Tooth (2021)

It’s also an adaptation of the graphic novel by Jeff Lemire. This series is set on a society that has fallen to a virus which has led to babies born part human and part animal. Some hunt these hybrid babies down.