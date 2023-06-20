Five sports docuseries to watch on Netflix if you like 'Drive To Survive'

One of the most successful documentary series on Netflix has been ‘Drive To Survive,’ which follows the Formula 1 season and all the drama behind the scenes. However, if you want to know more about some other sports, there’s more shows you can watch on the platform right now.

To sports fans, there’s never enough knowledge about some of the biggest athletes and teams. That’s why sports documentary series are a great way to learn more about some of the legends behind the greatest feats in history.

While there are well-known series such as ‘The Last Dance’ or Naomi Osaka’s glimpse about her life, here we present you with some news docuseries, as well as some hidden gems that you might not know about.

Five sports documentary series to stream on Netflix

Break Point (2022)

From the creators of Drive To Survive, this docuseries centers around some of the biggest tennis young stars while they’re trying to conquer glory and follow the steps of legends such as Serena Williams or Roger Federer.

Full Swing (2023)

Also from the producers of Drive To Survive. If you think that golf is boring, this series will certainly change your mind. The show features a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of pro golfers as they endure the challenges of the PGA tour.

Cheer (2020)

Do you think that being a cheerleader is easy? Think again. Cheer takes a look at competitive cheerleading and follows the Navarro College Bulldogs, a powerhouse team from Corsicana, Texas. It’s full of drama and scandal.

Untold (2021)

This anthology series is a must-watch for any sports fan. It consists of several films following some of the most famous events of different sports including basketball, football, tennis and hockey. It includes stories from athletes such as Caitlyn Jenner, Mardy Fish, Jake Paul and more.

The Playbook: A Coach’s Rules for Life (2020)

Produced by LeBron James, the docuseries spotlights five coaches at the top of their respective sports: Rivers, Dawn Staley, José Mourinho, Jill Ellis and Patrick Mouratoglou. It’s a must-watch if you want to know the secrets of some of the biggest stars on the planet.