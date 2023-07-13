Five suspense thrillers that you can stream on Netflix right now

Netflix continues to add titles to its catalog and many of them belong to the suspense and action genre. Many thillers have made it into the top 10 this week and some of them have starred top stars.

A Walk Among the Tombstones is one of them, whose plot was led by Liam Neeson. The movie follows a private investigator who is hired to find out who kidnapped the wife of a drug lord.

Here, check which are the best 5 movies of this style that continue to triumph on the streaming platform despite having been released several years ago and are part of the top 10 worldwide…

Top 10 best suspense thrillers on Netflix

I Care a Lot (2021)

Cast: Rosamund Pike, Eiza González, Dianne Wiest, Peter Dinklage, Chris Messina, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and Nicolas Logan.

A court-appointed legal guardian defrauds her older clients and traps them under her care. But her latest mark comes with some unexpected baggage.

Emily the Criminal (2022)

Cast: Aubrey Plaza, Theo Rossi, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Gina Gershon, Jonathan Avigdori, Bernardo Badillo, Craig Stark and Brandon Sklenar.

Desperate for income, Emily takes a shady gig buying goods with stolen credit cards supplied by a charismatic middleman named Youcef. Seduced by the quick cash and illicit thrills, they hatch a plan to take their business to the next level.

Prisoners (2013)

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Maria Bello, Melissa Leo, Viola Davis, Terrence Howard, Dylan Minnette, Wayne Duvall, David Dastmalchian and Sandra Ellis Lafferty.

Keller Dover faces a parent’s worst nightmare when his 6-year-old daughter, Anna, and her friend go missing. The only lead is an old motorhome that had been parked on their street. The head of the investigation, Detective Loki, arrests the driver, but a lack of evidence forces him to release his only suspect. Dover, knowing that his daughter’s life is at stake, decides that he has no choice but to take matters into his own hands.

The Stranger (2022)

Cast: Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Andreas Sobik, Jada Alberts, Anni Finsterer, Steve Mouzakis, Peta Shannon, Matthew Sunderland and Ewen Leslie.

Two strangers strike up a conversation on a long journey. One is a suspect in an unsolved missing person’s case and the other an undercover operative on his trail. Their uneasy friendship becomes the core of this tightly wrought thriller, which is based on the true story of one of the largest investigations and undercover operations in Australia.

Shimmer Lake (2017)

Cast: Rainn Wilson, Rob Corddry, Benjamin Walker, John Michael Higgins, Stephanie Sigman, Ron Livingston, Wyatt Russell, Adam Pally and Isabel Dove.

Shot in reverse day-by-day through a week—a local sheriff embarks on a quest to unlock the mystery of three small-town criminals and a bank heist gone wrong.