A strong rumor has been installed in social networks and is that the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series, Fleabag, could come back with a third season. Here we tell you everything we know about the possible return of the show.

The comedy-drama Fleabag premiered its supposed last season in April 2019. It is one of Amazon Prime Video's most original productions and is an adaptation of a monologue by actress and screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The main idea for the character in the series was created based on a challenge from a friend, who brought to life a 10-minute sketch to tell the story of one night.

She has been nominated and awarded more than once. Waller-Bridge, creator and star of the series, won a BAFTA Award for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Program and a Broadcasting Press Guild Awards for Best Writer in 2017.

On the other hand, it is one of the TV series with the most Emmy awards. Since the British drama has 6 nominations, of which 4 have taken home. Best comedy series, Best leading actress in comedy, Best comedy script and Best comedy direction are some of the awards they won.

Fleabag: A possible third season

In January, Fleabag trended on Twitter due to a mysterious post on the show's official Instagram account and the fact that they have changed their profile picture. This has generated hope among fans of the acclaimed drama and they are waiting for the creator or any of the characters to make a statement. In the video you can see a green TV screen that seems to be about to broadcast something.

Soon after, it was confirmed that it was a new show and not a third season, but fans did not lose faith and continued trending the characters and actors of the series, which made several sayings in interviews to trend again.

"I love the fact that the story is complete on its own so beautifully. I think stretching a series simply because of its success is a bad reason to do it. With Phoebe it's wonderful how intuitive she is with everything. I really admire that with something that's been very successful she'll tell you "no, no, this is what I'm going to do next year." That shows you what kind of person she is. I'm sure she's had a lot of temptations that nevertheless fail to distract her. That's admirable. I'll see what happens with Fleabag in 10 or 15 years", confessed Andrew Scott, who plays the priest.

"I feel like it's all done, but I have a fantasy of bringing her back when she's 45 or 50. The character went on a very big journey in the two seasons because she started out as someone who hated herself and ended up as someone who believed she could love again. I have to respect that arc and let her go and live a little bit", Phoebe Waller-Bridge said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Still don't lose faith, fans. Many new theories are starting to resurface, which means this could get the creators' attention and have a new season, with a lot more drama, romance and comedy a la Fleabag.