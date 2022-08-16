Florence Pugh, who will be appearing in “Don’t Worry Darling” alongside Harry Styles, opened up about her relationship and breakup with actor director Zach Braff. Here, check out why she didn’t want to confirm it before.

To say Florence Pugh is one of the rising stars in Hollywood is an understatement. In 2019, the actor appeared in two highly acclaimed films such as "Midsommar" and "Little Women," for which she received her first BAFTA and Oscar nominations. However, with fame, sadly, also comes unwanted attention and she is now addressing her relationship with Zach Braff.

Pugh will star in the thriller “Don’t Worry Darling,” directed by Olivia Wilde. The film, in which Harry Style also has a supporting role, will premiere at the Venice Film Festival later this month. But that’s not her only upcoming project, as she has several films in store such as Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” and is currently filming Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two.”

While promoting Wilde's film, Pugh was asked about her personal life and her relationship with actor and director Braff. The two of them started to date in 2019, and their 21-year age gap was a much discussed topic on social media. Here, check out what Pugh said about their breakup and why they tried to maintain it private.

Florence Pugh and Zack Braff didn’t want to everyone’s opinion on their breakup

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Pugh opened up about the experience of dating publicly as a famous actor. “I don’t think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven’t signed up for a reality TV show,” she told the magazine.

“Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it’s paparazzi taking private moments, or moments that aren’t even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it’s incredibly wrong,” she added.

Talking specifically about her relationship with Braff, Pugh said that they have “been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on.” They broke up early this year, and she said they “felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together.”

“So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it,” she confessed. The two of them worked on "A Good Person," which will be out next year. In the movie, Pugh will portray a woman who faces a sudden tragedy and tries to hold her life together. About that project, she said that it “genuinely was probably one of my most favorite experiences.”