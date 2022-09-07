Florence Pugh has established herself as one of the iconic stars of the last generation, alongside Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and many other young stars. At her young age she has already been in major productions and is going for more, as we will soon see her in Dune and Oppenheimer. Here we tell you what they are and where to see her best movies.

Florence Pugh's name has been buzzing this weekend, due to her appearance at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. The star presented her upcoming movie with Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, titled Don't Worry Darling, where she plays Alice. There was a lot of uncertainty about her presence at the event and as soon as she arrived all eyes went to her.

The 26-year-old and the cast were involved in multiple controversies before and after the festival. It all started when Wilde, the director, made some unfortunate comments about several situations on the set. This did not please the actress and she was very disappointed by the lack of professionalism during the filming.

But Florence has not let herself be overshadowed and has arrived at the red carpet wearing one of the most iconic dresses of the evening. Despite all the scandals, she has an extensive and interesting filmography, ranging from suspense and horror thrillers to comedies, and has even worked as a voice actress in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

What are Florence Pugh's best movies and where to watch them?

At only 26 years old, the British actress already has multiple nominations and awards to her name. A highlight of her career was when she received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Little Women in 2019. As she participated in more and more productions, she received more and more accolades until it was time for the awards.

That same year she received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the BAFTA Awards and the following year, in 2020, she received two nominations at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards, for Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actress, also for Little Women. In 2022 she won Best Actress in a Superhero Movie for her role as Yelena Belova in Black Widow, for Critics' Choice Super Awards.

Here is a list of his best movies and where you can find them in streaming:

1. Midsommar

A couple travel to Sweden to visit their friend's rural hometown for its fabled midsummer festival, but what begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.

Available on Hulu.

2. Little Women

In the years after the Civil War, Jo March lives in New York and makes her living as a writer, while her sister Amy studies painting in Paris. Amy has a chance encounter with Theodore, a childhood crush who proposed to Jo but was ultimately rejected. Their oldest sibling, Meg, is married to a schoolteacher, while shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that brings the family back together.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Black Widow

Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy, and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Available on Disney+.

4. Lady Macbeth

Newly married to a rich industrialist, Katherine finds herself confined to the house and starved of companionship. Forced to spend her days in endless tedium, when her husband is called away to one of his collieries she begins a passionate and fiery relationship with a young groom from the estate, beginning a conflict with her stern and unforgiving family that will end in tragedy.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Malevolent

A brother-sister team that fabricates paranormal encounters for cash gets more than it bargains for when it takes a job in an estate with real paranormal activity.

Available on Netflix.

6. The Falling

At their strait-laced girls' school friends Abbie and Lydia find their lives touched by tragedy. The resulting wave of unusual behaviour seeps into Lydia's home life.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

7. Outlaw King

After being crowned King of Scotland, legendary warrior Robert the Bruce is forced into exile by the English and leads a band of outlaws to help him reclaim the throne.

Available on Netflix.

8. The Commuter

Insurance salesman Michael is on his daily commute home, which quickly becomes anything but routine. After being contacted by a mysterious stranger, Michael is forced to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. As he works against the clock to solve the puzzle, he realizes a deadly plan is unfolding, and he is unwittingly caught up in a criminal conspiracy that carries life and death stakes for everyone on the train.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

9. Fighting with My Family

Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige and her brother Zak are ecstatic when they get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. But when only Paige earns a spot in the competitive training program, she must leave her loved ones behind and face this new cutthroat world alone. Paige's journey pushes her to dig deep and ultimately prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.