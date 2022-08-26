Florence Pugh is one of the most beloved and recognized actresses in the industry. The young woman has been in the industry for a long time but a few years ago her career has taken an exponential leap quite important. Here we tell you how much money she has made so far.

Florence Pugh will be in one of the most anticipated productions of the year, Don't Worry Darling. The actress will be playing Alice, the main character, alongside Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, who will be directing the film and participating in some scenes.

Pugh told The Hollywood Reporter in 2020 that he was going to take a break, but soon after he was back involved in a big project. "I'm aware that I've been going for about four years. I've been saying I just need to relax for a second for about two years, but I'm so bad because I hear something's going on and I'm like, 'Oh, my God. I need to do Midsommar .' Then they say, 'But Florence, you said you wanted to take a break.' So that's my fault. But I'm going to try to take a break for a second", she confessed.

Recently, the 26-year-old was involved in a controversy with Olivia Wilde, because she was very disappointed by her work as a director and how they have publicized the film so far. Pugh was not shy to speak her mind and admit that both are not in the best place, but they have always been great professionals.

How much is Florence Pugh's net worth?

The actress' net worth is $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2019, Florence was included in Forbes' annual 30 Under 30 list in the entertainment category, where the most influential people under 30 are recognized. In recent years, she has established herself as one of the most relevant artists of the last generation in the industry.