Former Barcelona and France national team player Eric Abidal will be questioned by the police over the attack on PSG Women's player Kheira Hamraoui, in a case that shocked world soccer last week.

The investigation into the attack on PSG Women's Kheira Hamraoui continues. On Thursday, teammate Aminata Diallo was taken into police custody as suspect of organizing the crime.

Following a club dinner, Hamraoui and Diallo left in the same car, which was suddenly intercepted by masked men who pulled both out of the car and hit Hamraoui with metal bars, producing injuries on her legs that required stitches.

The case has taken a twist now, as former Barcelona and France national team player Eric Abidal will be questioned in the next few days by the French police who carry the investigation.

Last week, it seemed like this was a case in which a player planned an attack on a teammate to steal her spot in the first team. But now the attention has shockingly switched to Abidal.

Prosecutor Maryvonne Caillibotte told reporters on Monday he will be questioned as part of the ongoing investigation. Le Monde reports Abidal could be behind the attack as part of a revenge to Hamraoui, whom he dated in the past. Mundo Deportivo, however, claims Abidal denied any connection with the case.

ESPN adds the police have tracked Abidal after noticing Hamraoui called him in the morning of the attack. It remains to be seen how this situation unfolds, but for now, Abidal will be required to answer a series of questions as the investigation goes on.