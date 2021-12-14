Dundee FC player Charlie Adam was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after he allegedly hit a tree with his car under the influence of alcohol in the early hours of Monday.

Soccer players are often exposed to the cameras even when they're not on the field for different reasons. Some of them may take the spotlight for good reasons, while others steal headlines for controversial actions.

The latter is the case of former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam, who was arrested on Monday following an alleged drink driving incident. The current Dundee FC player was arrested and charged after he apparently hit a tree under the influence of alcohol.

Adam was supposedly driving near Dundee when he hit a tree at 4:25 AM on Monday. "I heard a loud bang outside and then silence," a neighbor near the scene said, according to The Sun. “I didn’t think much more of it because you hear cars going up and down that road all the time. It wasn’t until the next morning I noticed a big gouge out of the tree. I was just hoping no one had been hurt.”

"Shortly after 4.25am on Monday, December 13, 2021 a 36-year-old man was arrested and charged for a road traffic offence in Dundee Road West, Dundee. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal," Police Scotland's statement read, according to The Mirror.

Adam, who turned 36 last Friday, has played little over a year for Liverpool between 2011 and 2012. In the summer of 2020 he joined his current club in a free and helped them secure promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

Dundee FC are currently in a tough spot in the Scottish top-flight, as they sit 10th with 16 points after 18 rounds of action. Adam dealt with personal problems over the last few years as he suffered the loss of his mother Eleanor in December 2020, eight years after his dad Charlie passed away, while his brother Grant has battled with health issues.