Former Schalke player sentenced to jail after faking his own death and scamming insurance company out of €1.2m

Hiannick Kamba was once a promising soccer player who played in the youth ranks of Schalke 04 in the German Bundesliga. Kamba even played with legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during his youth soccer days. While Neuer went on to become the best goalkeeper in the world, Kamba would eventually play soccer in the lower leagues in Germany.

In 2016 Kamba retired from soccer with a rather obscure career but he would eventually find notoriety for what took place afterward. According to Bild Kamba had faked his death sometime in 2016, the cause of death was a fatal car crash, his “widow” would later go on to collect €1.2 million in her husband’s life insurance policy. One of Kamba’s former clubs even published an obituary.

Then three years later Hiannick Kamba and his wife were spotted simply walking the streets of Germany. This led to an investigation and eventual prosecution of Kamba and his wife by German authorities.

Hiannick Kamba sentenced to jail

Hiannick Kamba’s defense was that he did not fake his death but rather was involved in a kidnapping where the perpetrators faked a car accident and took the former player to a Congolese village. Kamba stated he eventually escaped from the kidnappers and informed the German embassy of the events.

The authorities did not buy that story and the hammer came down on Kamba and his wife who were sentenced to serve three years and 10 months in prison. Prosecutor Hauke Schlick stated, “The defendant is an intelligent person who wanted to make his master… (Kamba) would have found other courses of action to get in touch earlier"

On the defense’s side the attorney representing Kamba and his wife stated, "My client has never seen money, it has nothing to do with it".