Four movies with Timothee Chalamet that you can watch on Netflix before 'Wonka'

Timothee Chalamet, one of the most talented and versatile actors of the new generation of A-list stars, will be back on the big screen in Wonka, the new film directed by Paul King.

The film will debut in theaters on December 15 of this year and will star an all-star cast. Among them are Olivia Colman and Keegan-Michael Key in an unknown role, along with Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa.

Netflix has several titles in its catalog that have starred the young star of Bones and All. Here, check out the 4 movies you can watch before getting to know Willy Wonka’s new story…

Top 4 Timothee Chalamet movies to watch on Netflix ahead of Wonka

The King (2019)

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Joel Edgerton, Robert Pattinson, Lily-Rose Depp, Ben Mendelsohn, Sean Harris, Tom Glynn-Carney, Thomasin McKenzie and more.

Young Henry V encounters deceit, war and treachery after becoming King of England in the 15th century, in the aftermath of his brother’s death.

Entergalactic (2022)

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Kid Cudi, Jessica Williams, Ty Dolla Sign, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David and Teyana Taylor.

Ambitious artist Jabari attempts to balance success and love when he moves into his dream Manhattan apartment and falls for his next-door neighbor.

Don’t Look Up (2021)

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill and Mark Rylance.

Two low-level astronomers must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar and Esther Garrel.

In 1980s Italy, a relationship begins between seventeen-year-old teenage Elio and the older adult man hired as his father’s research assistant.