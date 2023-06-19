Black Mirror came back with its sixth season after several years without new episodes. The sci-fi anthology has always been one of the most interesting projects from Netflix, and the new installment also features several A-list actors.

Some of the names that have joined the show are Michaela Coel, Aaron Paul, Hannah John-Kamen, Jon Hamm, Salma Hayek, Hayley Atwell, Daniel Kaluuya and Bryce Dallas Howard.

However, if you already binge-watched all the new episodes but still want more sci-fi and existential questions with no easy answers, here we’ve got four recommendations you can also find on Netflix.

Four Netflix series like Black Mirror that you can watch right now

Maniac (2018)

Starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone, this series follows two young people who meet up during a strange pharmaceutical experiment in which they will live wild and epic journeys that will make them question their lives.

Alice in Borderland (2020)

This Japanese thriller is the adaptation of a popular manga, and, of course, it has some tributes to Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. The main characters will have to play card games in order to keep themselves alive.

Dark (2017)

One of Netflix’s most praised series. The story starts when a missing child causes four families to help each other for answers. What they could not imagine is that this mystery would be connected to innumerable other secrets of the small town.

Love, Death and Robots (2019)

This anthology animated series has also received praise from critics and viewers. It has three seasons with episodes from 6 to 21 minutes. It touches themes of love, death and robots, as its name suggests.