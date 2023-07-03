As the 4th of July holiday approaches, celebrations could take a different turn this year due to the possibility of severe storms and record-breaking heat waves in the forecast. The storm threat will remain active through much of the week.

The severe weather will be particularly affecting the eastern half of the US, which has already been grappling with heavy rainfall. Moreover, a more organized weather system is predicted to sweep across the Plains and Midwest from Monday onwards.

Conversely, the Western regions will be facing scorching temperatures. If you’re planning an outing for Independence Day, it’s essential to be aware of the weather conditions across the country. Check out here what to expect through Tuesday.

Forecast For Fourth of July 2023: What to expect?

Mid-Atlantic and Northeast: Risks of Severe Storms

Per CNN, much of the mid-Atlantic will be at risk of storm, including Washington, DC, and Baltimore. It will extend to the Northeast,including New York City. The biggest threat will be during the afternoon and evening hours. However, it’s expected to be a hit or miss storm.

According to the National Weather Service, “The chance of showers and thunderstorms will generally decrease through the eastern U.S. on Independence Day as the low pressure system is forecast to weaken further,” it said.

Southeast: Heat waves and possibility of storms

The National Weather Service also said there was a lower possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms as far south as the interior Southeast and into the Deep South. However, there are also heat advisories in effect from the North Florida coast to southern Virginia. The heat index for these areas could reach 110 degrees.

Midwest and Plains: Severe storms and the hot temperatures

In the region, there is a Level 2 out of 5 risk of severe weather with damaging winds for the 4th of July. The storms will be more widespread. The storm prediction center has highlighted an area from southeastern Wyoming and eastern Colorado, including Denver, through the central Plains and into the Upper Midwest, including the cities of Duluth and Minneapolis in Minnesota and Omaha in Nebraska.

The West: No storm threat, but hot temperatures

In the West, there’s no storm threat. However, the heat will be severe across California’s Central Valley and the Desert Southwest today. The heat index could reach 120 degrees in the Colorado River Valley and up to 125 degrees in Death Valley, California, per CNN.