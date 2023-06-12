FPS Gaming: Which is more popular on Steam, Apex Legends or CSGO?

Shooters and action adventure games are the most popular among US gamers, but FPS have been dominating the Steam store for a long time.

Counter-Strike Global Offensive is an all-time favorite since it was released in 2012, the popularity of this game has never stopped and the stats on the Steam store prove it.

Apex Legend is another player in the FPS industry that initially launched in the market in 2019 and has gradually become one of the big FPS titles available.

Which is more popular on Steam, Apex Legends or Counter-Strike GO?

Both games offer quality for FPS lovers but Counter-Strike Global Offensive has 7.2m user reviews and the game is on the top of all lists, call it Top Sellers, Top Rated, etc.

On the other hand Apex Legends fights against CS:GO the first spot of the Top Sellers list in the Steam Store, FPS section. The game is free to play like CS:GO and so far they have 664,000+ reviews as very positive.