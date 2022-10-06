The former AS Roma legend was involved in a couple scandal that led to a divorce, but now he has moved on and has introduced his new girlfriend just two months after splitting up.

Francesco Totti is one of the most remembered Italian players in recent history. Now he is retired, but he still appears in the news. The former AS Roma player got a divorce two months ago and now he has introduced his new girlfriend to the world.

For AS Roma, Francesco Totti is seen as probably the biggest legend that has played for them. He stayed all his career in Italy's capital, with 750 games played and 307 goals scored. Absolut legend.

But now in his personal life he struggled in the beginning of the second semester of the year. He divorced from Ilary Blasi two months ago, but he has moved on and has presented his new lover to the world.

Who is Francesco Totti's new girlfriend?

Back in 2005, Francesco Totti met Ilary Blassi, an Italian TV presenter. They started their relationship and everything went well, until 2022. Some reports established that both cheated on each other and that led to their divorce.

Now, two months away from splitting up from Blasi, Francesco Totti has introduced his new grilfriend. Diva e Donna, an Italian magazine, caught the former midfielder hanging out with Noemi Bocchi.

The images were taken by an Italian paparazzi, who sold those pictures to the mentioned magazine. These were taken during Francesco Totti's 46th birthday celebration. He was grabbing her hand and the photographer added that 'they looked very happy together'.

Noemi Bocchi was born in 1988 in Rome, Italy. She studied Business and Banking Economics in the capital. She also comes from a divorce and has two children, a boy and a girl.

This information comes after Ilary Blasi said that Francesco Totti cheated on her. She established that one day she grabbed his phone and realized there was someone else, but it was not revealed who.