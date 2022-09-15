The former Roma legend and World Cup winner with Italy has been going through a tough divorce from Italian TV star Ilary Blasi.

It’s a tale of cheating, text messages, hotel rooms, and a World Cup winner. Francesco Totti, 45, led an almost squeaky-clean life off the pitch, up until recently married to Ilary Blasi and father of three children.

Totti played all of his career at Roma where he was a fixture in over 750 matches and scored 307 goals for the club winning 5 championships. His crowning achievement was being a key fixture in the 2006 World Cup for eventual winners Italy.

Now Totti’s personal life was turned upside down in July after he separated from his wife Ilary Blasi amid reports that both had cheated on each other, in one case meeting their lovers in hotel rooms. Here is what Francesco Totti had to say on the matter.

Francesco Totti on split from Ilary Blasi

Totti spoke with Corriere della Sera and made clear he was not the first one to cheat, “It’s not true that I was the first to betray… I said I wasn't going to talk and I didn't, but I've read too many hoaxes in the last few weeks. Some of them have even made my children suffer.”

"The real crisis broke out between March and April last year. But I had been suffering for a long time, I went through a difficult period, first because I stopped playing and then came the death of my father because of COVID. I also suffered from COVID for 15 days. However, my wife, when I needed her the most, was not there."

Totti continued, "When it breaks, it breaks in two: 50 and 50. I should have been with her more… In September last year, rumors began to reach me: 'Look, Ilary has someone else'. Indeed, more than one… I had never done it in 20 years, nor had she ever done it with me. But when I received warnings from different people, whom I trust, I became suspicious."

"I looked at her mobile phone. And I saw that there was a third person, who was acting as an intermediary between Ilary and another one. "Something like: see you at the hotel."

Totti admitted he fell into depression, "Here was the evidence. The facts. And that led to depression. I couldn't sleep anymore. I pretended nothing was wrong, but I was no longer me, I was someone else. I got out of it thanks to Naomi."

Noemi Bocchi is Totti’s new girlfriend who he began to see after his ex-wife’s infidelity. "We used to hang out as friends. Then, after the New Year, it became a story. Ilary dated other men before my story with Naomi was born."