Fubo: The acclaimed horror comedy with Rachel Sennott you can watch for free

If there’s a young actress and writer that is making waves in the film industry that’s Rachel Sennott. The comedian is coming from the triumphal release of the high-school comedy “Bottoms,” which she co-wrote.

Sennott stars alongside other in-demand actors such as Ayo Edebiri, Nicholas Galitzine or Kaia Gerber. The movie received critical acclaim, with Variety calling it “an instant high-school classic.”

If you wish to watch Sennott in another movie that explores wealth, friendship and the anxiety of Gen-Z while combining comedy and horror, we’ve got the perfect recommendation for you. And you can watch it for free in the US.

‘Bodies Bodies Bodies,’ a slasher to watch for free

Halina Rejin’s comedy slasher “Bodies Bodies Bodies” (2022) follows a group of twenty-somethings who find themselves stranded at a remote mansion during a hurricane. A party game takes a sinister turn, resulting in a lifeless body on the floor and a web of deceit among supposed friends as they embark on a quest to uncover the killer in their midst.

The movie features a star-studded ensemble including Sennott, Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Lee Pace, and Pete Davidson. The screenplay was penned by Sarah DeLappe from a story by Kristen Roupenian.

Critics generally responded positively to the film, applauding its humor and the standout performances of the cast, particularly from Senott. The movie grossed over $14 million at the box office.

Where to watch ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ for free?

You can watch ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ for free on Fubo, which offers a seven-day trial without cost. The film is also available to stream on Paramount+, Showtime, and DirecTV.