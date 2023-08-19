Anya Taylor-Joy has transitioned from being a promising actress to becoming a true Hollywood and cinema icon. The star has taken on major roles and one of them was Emma, the acclaimed period drama directed by Autumn de Wilde.

The story is based on a novel by Jane Austen and is set in 19th century England, where a well-meaning yet selfish young woman meddles in the romantic lives of her friends. Eleanor Catton was the one who adapted the screenplay.

The film was one of the most awarded in 2020 and solidified its place as a classic title for the 27-year-old actress. The project received two nominations at the 2021 Oscars ceremony. Here, check out how to watch Emma. for free and online…

