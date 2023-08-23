Fubo: The acclaimed period drama with Julia Roberts that you can watch for free

Julia Roberts, one of the most popular actresses in the industry, teamed up with John Malkovich and other stars in the late 90s to create one of the well-known period dramas: Mary Reilly.

The story follows a faithful maid who is always attentive to the instructions of her employer, Dr. Henry Jekyll. The young woman is innocent, but she hides an extremely strong heart that has allowed her to overcome a violent past.

The director who took the helm of the movie, which premiered in theaters in 1996, was Stephen Frears. The filmmaker is known for works such as The Queen, Dirty Pretty Things and Dangerous Liaisons.

