Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder have been friends for many years. While the pair has never dated, we definitely know that they have chemistry, which has been showcased in several movies, including this romantic comedy drama.

[Watch movies online for FREE on FUBO in the US]

Reeves and Ryder first worked together in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula. They then reunited in 2006 in Richard Linklater’s adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s sci-fi/drug culture dystopian novel, A Scanner Darkly.

They also teamed up for 2018 for Destination Wedding, which is their most recent collaboration. However, before that film, they also appeared in this dramedy that you can watch for free in the US.

How to watch The Private Lives of Pippa Lee for free in the US

In 2009, Reeve and Ryder reunited on The Private Lives of Pippa Lee, a romantic comedy also featuring Blake Lively, Robin Wright, Alan Arkin, and Julianne Moore. The movie follows Pippa Lee (Wright), who is forced to accompany her much older husband in a retirement community in which she will reflect about her life.

The film was adapted from the novel of the same name by Rebecca Miller, who also wrote and directed it. It received mostly favorable reviews, holding an approval rating of 70% based on 75 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

If you wish to watch it for free, you can do so by signing in on FUBO, which offers a seven-day trial without any cost. You can access it by using the link above, and then you will be able to enjoy this and many other movies on the site.