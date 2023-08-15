Tom Cruise is one of the few actors who have made a great career having successes of all kinds and all genres. He has gone through action, drama and even science fiction. Now it’s a suspense thriller that has been trending again.

Steven Spielberg directed Minority Report, which debuted on the big screen in 2002. It won 20 awards and one of them was an Oscar, during the 2003 ceremony. The award was for Best Sound Editing.

The story is set in a future where a special police unit can arrest murderers before they commit their crimes and an officer of that unit is accused of a future murder. Here, check how to watch the movie for free…

How to watch Minority Report online for free

Minority Report came to theaters in 2002 and was a box office success, not only for its director and star, but for the great futuristic story it is. It is currently available in the Fubo (7-day free trial) catalog.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the suspense / action section.