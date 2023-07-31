Clive Owen is not only known for having participated in productions such as Closer with Natalie Portman and Julia Roberts, but he has also starred in some action and drama thrillers, which over the years have become a trend.

[Watch Croupier online free in the US]

One of the most popular is Croupier, which debuted on the big screen during 1998. The story follows an aspiring writer who is hired as a croupier in a casino, where he realizes that his life as a croupier would make a great novel.

The drama was directed by Mike Hodges, while Paul Mayersberg was responsible for creating the script. The star was accompanied by Nick Reding, Gina McKee, Alexander Morton and Nicholas Ball.

How to watch Croupier online free

Croupier was first released more than 10 years ago and continues to be one of the most popular classics of acting and film. The film, which won one award and two nominations, is part of Fubo‘s catalog.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the action / thrillers section.